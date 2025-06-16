CAMRA Good Beer Guide: 10 Glasgow West End pubs you need to visit according to CAMRA

3 . Ben Nevis

CAMRA said: "A corner tenement pub established around 1880 which has existed in its rustic and rugged Highland-themed design since 1999. It is a small but popular bar having a large selection of malt whiskies, some of which appear to be precariously perched on sloping shelves. There is also a range of unusual canned and bottled beers. Ales are chosen from a wide range of breweries, normally at least one is Scottish."1147 Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8TB | Glasgow Life