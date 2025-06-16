CAMRA Good Beer Guide: 10 Glasgow West End pubs you need to visit according to CAMRA

The CAMRA Good Beer Guide is a bible to those looking for the best
A huge number of pubs around GWest End that we think you need to visit.
Read on for 10 Glasgow West End pubs you need to visit, according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide.
1. The Lismore
CAMRA said: "There is a strong Highland connection in this split-level pub whose decor gives it an old fashioned feel. The pub name is spelt in Gaelic by the side entrance, while stained-glass windows by local artists portray scenes from the infamous clearances, with the urinals dedicated to the Duke of Sutherland and other perpetrators." 206 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6UN. | The Lismore
2. The Three Judges
CAMRA said: "For over 30 years this traditional corner pub has brought the best new real ales from all over the UK to Glasgow. Beers are available on nine handpumps, with a tenth reserved for real cider, two other ciders are served from a bag in a box."141 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G11 6PR | Contributed
3. Ben Nevis
CAMRA said: "A corner tenement pub established around 1880 which has existed in its rustic and rugged Highland-themed design since 1999. It is a small but popular bar having a large selection of malt whiskies, some of which appear to be precariously perched on sloping shelves. There is also a range of unusual canned and bottled beers. Ales are chosen from a wide range of breweries, normally at least one is Scottish."1147 Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8TB | Glasgow Life
4. The Doublet
CAMRA said: "Corner tenement pub in a mock Tudor style that opened its doors in 1961. The small friendly locals' bar offers real ales from Scottish breweries and the opportunity for a good conversation. In addition there is a range of bottled beers and a distinctive lager." 74 Park Road, Glasgow, G4 9JF | National World