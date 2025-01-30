Glasgow West End restaurant announces closure "with a heavy heart"

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 12:04 BST
The Irish restaurant opened its doors in Glasgow’s West End last March

33 Irish Kitchen on Ashton Lane have announced their sudden closure after being open in the West End of the city for less than a year.

The restaurant brought a taste of traditional Irish cuisine to the Lane with it being found above the popular Jinty McGuinty's pub. Highlights on the menu included chowder served with Guinness treacle bread, corn ribs which are smothered in melted Kerry gold butter and Guinness and steak pie.

“Some things don’t work out.

33 Irish Kitchen

“It’s with a heavy heart that we must let you know that our time on Ashton Lane has come to an abrupt end. Our team have worked incredibly hard to create a space for something new in Glasgow’s hospitality industry and we truly do believe that our food is unrivalled.

“We’d like to extend a huge thank you to our team of staff - you have been our number one priority throughout this and we will continue to support you in your future endeavours.

“This is goodbye for now, but there’s no saying what the future holds.

