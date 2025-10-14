Glasgow West End: Great Western Road sandwich shop to close after 8 months as listed for sale
Rico’s opened less than a year ago promising fresh focaccia sandwiches at its location on Great Western Road, however it now appears the business will be shuttered as its owner relocates.
Scottish Business Agency now has the unit listed on their website.
The online description reads: “The premises features a sizeable basement used as for food preparation, kitchen and storage. Catering equipment includes a turbofan oven, mixer, microwave, electric hob and ice cream maker. The coffee machine is rented.
“Demand is strong for small, manageable coffee units with low overheads. This space is primed for a new concept - or to continue the existing Focaccia Sandwich offering.”
Those looking to take on the business wil get a Class 1 unit with 16 covers, basement prep and storage space and a spot on one of the city’s busiest streets.
Annual rent is £18,000 and the asking price is offers in excess of £39,500.