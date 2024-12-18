Glasgow Wetherspoons: 9 Wetherspoons in and around Glasgow which will be open on Christmas Day

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 11:53 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 11:54 BST

These are the Wetherspoons in and around Glasgow that will be open on Christmas Day

Wetherspoons have announced that they will open more than 600 pubs on Christmas Day which includes nine in and around Glasgow.

The pubs will be open from 11am until 3pm and will only be serving drink meaning you can stop by for a curer if you are needing one after Christmas Eve.

Here are all nine Wetherspoons pubs in and around Glasgow that will be open on Christmas Day,

The Counting House on George Square will be open from 11am - 3pm on Christmas Day.

1. The Counting House - Glasgow

The Counting House on George Square will be open from 11am - 3pm on Christmas Day. | Wetherspoons

The John Fairweather in Cambuslang will be open from 11am - 3pm on Christmas Day.

2. The John Fairweather - Cambuslang

The John Fairweather in Cambuslang will be open from 11am - 3pm on Christmas Day. | Wetherspoons

The Last Post in Paisley will be open from 11am - 3pm on Christmas Day.

3. The Last Post - Paisley

The Last Post in Paisley will be open from 11am - 3pm on Christmas Day. | Supplied

The Wishaw Malt in Wishaw will be open from 11am - 3pm on Christmas Day.

4. The Wishaw Malt - Wishaw

The Wishaw Malt in Wishaw will be open from 11am - 3pm on Christmas Day. | Wetherspoons

