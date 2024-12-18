Wetherspoons have announced that they will open more than 600 pubs on Christmas Day which includes nine in and around Glasgow.

The pubs will be open from 11am until 3pm and will only be serving drink meaning you can stop by for a curer if you are needing one after Christmas Eve.

Here are all nine Wetherspoons pubs in and around Glasgow that will be open on Christmas Day,

1 . The Counting House - Glasgow The Counting House on George Square will be open from 11am - 3pm on Christmas Day. | Wetherspoons

2 . The John Fairweather - Cambuslang The John Fairweather in Cambuslang will be open from 11am - 3pm on Christmas Day. | Wetherspoons

3 . The Last Post - Paisley The Last Post in Paisley will be open from 11am - 3pm on Christmas Day. | Supplied

4 . The Wishaw Malt - Wishaw The Wishaw Malt in Wishaw will be open from 11am - 3pm on Christmas Day. | Wetherspoons