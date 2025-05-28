Deliveroo Awards 2025: All the Glasgow winners at the Deliveroo Awards 2025

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 28th May 2025, 15:12 BST

Four Glasgow restaurants have won awards at the Deliveroo Awards 2025 - thanks to a public vote.

A total of four Glasgow restaurants have won awards at this year’s Deliveroo Awards. A total of 17 of the city’s eateries had been shortlisted by the food delivery company, with a public vote used to decide this year’s winners.

The city’s restaurants scopped prizes in the Best Pizza and Best Japanese categories, whilst also taking top spot in the Best Burger & American and Best Chicken vote.

The awards look to celebrate the best of local and neighbourhood food across the country, with regionalised categories in addition to the national awards. Glasgow’s restaurants picked up their awards in the Scotland region.

Take a look below to see who won what at the Deliveroo Awards 2025. You can find all the winners here.

Smokey Trotters - Best Burger & American - 233 London Rd, Glasgow G40 1PE

1. Smokey Trotters Kitchen - Best Burger & American

Smokey Trotters - Best Burger & American - 233 London Rd, Glasgow G40 1PE | Contributed

Civerinos - Best Pizza - 9, 13 Radnor St, Glasgow G3 7UA

2. Civerinos - Best Pizza

Civerinos - Best Pizza - 9, 13 Radnor St, Glasgow G3 7UA Photo: Civerinos Slice

Maki & Ramen - Best Japanese - Various

3. Maki & Ramen - Best Japanese

Maki & Ramen - Best Japanese - Various Photo: Maki & Ramen

Buck's Bar - Best Chicken - Various

4. Buck's Bar

Buck's Bar - Best Chicken - Various | Buck's Bar

