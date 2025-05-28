Deliveroo Awards 2025: All the Glasgow winners at the Deliveroo Awards 2025

A total of four Glasgow restaurants have won awards at this year’s Deliveroo Awards. A total of 17 of the city’s eateries had been shortlisted by the food delivery company, with a public vote used to decide this year’s winners.

The city’s restaurants scopped prizes in the Best Pizza and Best Japanese categories, whilst also taking top spot in the Best Burger & American and Best Chicken vote.

The awards look to celebrate the best of local and neighbourhood food across the country, with regionalised categories in addition to the national awards. Glasgow’s restaurants picked up their awards in the Scotland region.

Take a look below to see who won what at the Deliveroo Awards 2025. You can find all the winners here.

1 . Smokey Trotters Kitchen - Best Burger & American Smokey Trotters - Best Burger & American - 233 London Rd, Glasgow G40 1PE | Contributed

2 . Civerinos - Best Pizza Civerinos - Best Pizza - 9, 13 Radnor St, Glasgow G3 7UA Photo: Civerinos Slice

3 . Maki & Ramen - Best Japanese Maki & Ramen - Best Japanese - Various Photo: Maki & Ramen

4 . Buck's Bar Buck's Bar - Best Chicken - Various | Buck's Bar