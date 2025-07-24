Glasgow’s best bars come together for Glasgow Cocktail Week 2025

Glasgow’s best bars have come together once again to celebrate the return of the city’s original and much-loved cocktail festival, Glasgow Cocktail Week. Taking place from Friday, 26th September until Sunday, 5th October 2025,

With a packed 10-day programme of immersive events, new experiences, fun masterclasses, interesting trade seminars and a city-wide cocktail takeover, Glasgow Cocktail Week 2025 is shaping up to be its biggest and most ambitious festival yet.

New for this year? Expect everything from coffee shop cocktail raves with Glasgow’s cool coffee haunt, Pineapple Espresso, who will create a menu full of matcha cocktails, espresso martinis, and innovative coffee creations. There will also be two daytime parties at secret locations on Saturday, 27th September and Saturday, 4th October that are all free to attend with your wristband, plus cocktail-fuelled masterclasses and pop-up parties in unexpected places.

The city’s biggest cocktail festival brings together over 50 of the city’s top cocktail bars, with venues including House of Gods, Sebb’s, Champagne Central, Absent Ear, Cornershop, The Gate, Devil of Brooklyn, Kelvingrove Cafe, Last Bookstore, The Locale, The Marlborough, VEGA, West Side Tavern, and many more to be announced (full list below).

Each participating venue will serve three exclusive signature cocktails as part of the Glasgow Cocktail Week menu, with ticket holders enjoying £2 off every drink. For example, if a cocktail is priced at £9, guests pay just £7; if it’s £10 or £11, they’ll enjoy it for £8 or £9 respectively.

Established in 2018, Glasgow Cocktail Week has grown year on year to spotlight the very best of the city’s hospitality scene, with a diverse programme of events and carefully curated, handpicked venues. Tickets are now available, with the full 2025 festival lineup set to be revealed soon. As always, Glasgow Cocktail Week champions quality cocktail experiences created by the city’s best bartenders and venues.

For the first time, Glasgow Cocktail Week will also host insightful seminars tailored to the hospitality industry on Monday, September 29th.Glasgow Cocktail Week organiser, Nicola Gemmell-Moir, said: “Glasgow Cocktail Week is Glasgow’s original city-wide cocktail festival, established in 2018. We have proudly grown this event in partnership with the city’s best bars, working with over 50 venues this year, including Kelvingrove Café, Absent Ear, The Gate, Sebb’s, Locale, Devil of Brooklyn, Champagne Central and many more.

“We know our guests love great drinks with great experiences, so we’ve pulled together a programme of creative events, including your Glasgow Cocktail Week ticket and some exciting standalone ones too.

“With over 50 brilliant bars on board, the quality and creativity on show this year is incredible. Thank you to Glasgow’s bar community and our guests for continuing to support and shape this festival into something special.”

Ticket holders can look forward to unlocking exclusive discounted menus, immersive events, and early access to festival announcements simply by flashing their GCW wristband in any participating bar.

Tickets are now on sale from www.glasgowcocktailweek.com