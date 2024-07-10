Glasgow's Best Cocktail Bars 2024: The 15 best cocktail bars in the city for some truly classy mixed drinks

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 10th Jul 2024, 15:08 BST

Where’s the best cocktail bar in Glasgow? There are loads of them, we put together this list of the best of the best so you can enjoy a tipple knowing you’re drinking only the finiest

We put together this list of the top 15 best cocktail bars in the city to help you along with your plans this year.

Glasgow is one of the best cities in the UK for hospitality - with a vibrant night-life that is rivalled by few others across Britain - and of course a big part of that night-life, is our cities many cocktail bars.

But how do you know where to find the absolute best cocktails in the city when there’s so much choice? We put together this list of 15 of the best cocktail bars in the city to help you along. Still crippled with indecision? Close your eyes and point to one, it’s guaranteed to be boujee.

The Kelvingrove Café offers an impressive range of cocktails in the West End in plush surroundings.

1. Kelvingrove Café - 1161 Argyle Street

Offering cocktails and a massive craft beer range, The Locale has something for everyone

2. The Locale - 241 North Street

Merchant City Speakeasy, Absent Ear, offers Van Gogh inspired cocktails with artsy interiors.

3. Absent Ear - Brunswick Street

In addition to traditional Scottish food, Stravaigin also offers a range of cocktails from Scottish (and not so Scottish) ingredients.

4. Stravaigin - 28 Gibson Street

