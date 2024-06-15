Glasgow's best family-friendly restaurants that kids love to visit

From neighbourhood restaurants to city centre favourites, here are the best restaurants in Glasgow for a meal with the kids. Take a look at recommendations, from brunch and Italian dishes to spicy treats and good value kids menu. Here are the family friendly food spots we rate in the city.
1. Ramen Dayo
Kids can get their first taste of Japan in Finnieston at Ramen Dayo with mini chicken katsu or new wave style noodle bowls (£7.50) followed by ice cream. | Ramen Dayo
2. Pizza Punks
The Wee Punks menu offers pizza, dessert and a drink for £7. A Margherita pizza with the option to add toppings like chicken, meatballs, pepperoni, peppers and mushrooms followed by ice cream or a milkshake. 90 St Vincent St, G2 5UB | Pizza Punks
3. Mikaku
This Tokyo inspired city centre restaurant comes complete with its own soft-play area for kids. The menu includes sandos – Japanese milk bread sandwiches, packed with crispy deep-fried fillings and slaws, including chicken katsu, pork katsu, minced beef and field mushroom. 45 Queen St, G1 3EF | Mikaku
4. Ka Pao
Ka Pao Kids menu includes crispy chicken or fish, cauliflower and pea curry, served with grilled sweetcorn, cucumber and tomato salad and rice. The best of South East Asian flavours combined with Scottish produce for the grown ups. Botanic Gardens Garage, 26 Vinicombe Street, G12 8BE. | Ka Pao
