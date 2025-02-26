Glasgow's Best Irish Bars: 12 of the best Irish pubs in Glasgow for 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 13:43 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 14:07 BST

What’s the best Irish bar in Glasgow? We hope to answer that question today with our rankings of the top Irish bars in Glasgow

St Patrick’s Day is nearly upon so we wanted to showcase the very best of Irish hospitality that you can find right here in Glasgow.

There is no shortage of great Irish bars that you can visit across the city and enjoy a pint of Guinness or Jameson whisky at.

Here are some of our favourite Irish pubs in Glasgow where the craic is mighty and the party is always going.

1. Kitty O’Shea’s

Kitty O’Shea’s has a great atmosphere and is one of the best spots to head to for live music anywhere in the city with them having premises in the city centre and West End. 15 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6AY. | Kitty O’Shea’s

2. Jinty McGuinty’s

Jinty McGuinty’s pride themselves on having live music on every night of the week on Ashton Lane. Nothing beats a dance and a pint of Guinness. 29 Ashton Lane, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Jinty McGuinty’s

3. The Tolbooth Bar

The Tolbooth at Glasgow Cross is the city's oldest Irish bar where you'll be served one of the finest pints of Guinness in the city. All the drinks are also very reasonably priced. 11 Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5NA | The Tolbooth Bar

4. Malones Irish Bar

Nothing beats a wee Glaswegian pub down a lane or side street - it really adds to the atmosphere by what is all ready by many accounts one of the best Irish pubs in Glasgow. 57-59 Sauchiehall Lane, Glasgow G2 4AB. | Malones

