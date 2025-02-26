Glasgow's Best Irish Bars: 12 of the best Irish pubs in Glasgow for 2025

St Patrick’s Day is nearly upon so we wanted to showcase the very best of Irish hospitality that you can find right here in Glasgow.

There is no shortage of great Irish bars that you can visit across the city and enjoy a pint of Guinness or Jameson whisky at.

Here are some of our favourite Irish pubs in Glasgow where the craic is mighty and the party is always going.

1 . Kitty O’Shea’s Kitty O’Shea’s has a great atmosphere and is one of the best spots to head to for live music anywhere in the city with them having premises in the city centre and West End. 15 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6AY. | Kitty O’Shea’s

2 . Jinty McGuinty’s Jinty McGuinty’s pride themselves on having live music on every night of the week on Ashton Lane. Nothing beats a dance and a pint of Guinness. 29 Ashton Lane, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Jinty McGuinty’s

3 . The Tolbooth Bar The Tolbooth at Glasgow Cross is the city's oldest Irish bar where you'll be served one of the finest pints of Guinness in the city. All the drinks are also very reasonably priced. 11 Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5NA | The Tolbooth Bar