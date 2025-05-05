Glasgow's Best Italian: 8 of the best Glasgow West End Italian restaurants

1 . Eusebi Deli

Eusebi Deli's Glasgow story began 40 years ago when their family started importing unique products by small artisan makers and specialist produce from across Italy. Since opening their doors in the West End, they have been a huge hit with the neighbourhood and beyond and established themselves as one of Glasgow's top Italian restaurants that is a must visit. 152 Park Road, Glasgow G4 9HB. | Eusebi Deli