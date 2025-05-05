Glasgow's Best Italian: 8 of the best Glasgow West End Italian restaurants

Italian cuisine has been popular with Glaswegians for generations, with families being brought up on local pizza and pasta in neighbourhoods across the city.
There are family names which have become institutions in the city, making Scotland their home since the 1890s when the first major arrival of the Italian diaspora began.
We have a lot to thank Italian-Scots for as they brought the taste of ice cream parlours, fish and chip shops, seafood linguine and pizza to Scotland, often served Jimmy Style.
Here are eight of the best Italian restaurants in Glasgow’s West End.
1. Eusebi Deli
Eusebi Deli's Glasgow story began 40 years ago when their family started importing unique products by small artisan makers and specialist produce from across Italy. Since opening their doors in the West End, they have been a huge hit with the neighbourhood and beyond and established themselves as one of Glasgow's top Italian restaurants that is a must visit. 152 Park Road, Glasgow G4 9HB. | Eusebi Deli
2. La Lanterna West End
La Lanterna are Glasgow's oldest family-run Italian restaurant having first opened their doors in the city in 1970. They opened their second restaurant in Glasgow's West End at Kelvinbridge in 2017. 447 Great Western Road, Glasgow G12 8HH. | La Lanterna West End
3. Little Italy
Little Italy have long been an Italian favourite in Glasgow's West End having first opened their doors on Byres Road in 1994. Nothing beats watching the world go by sitting on their high stool bench tucking into a hearty bowl of pasta. 205 Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8TN. | Little Italy
4. Caprese Don Costanzo
Enjoy classic Italian dishes plus live music nights at Caprese Don Costanzo which is tucked away at Woodside Crescent. The restaurant is also a big hit with footballers. 13 Woodside Crescent, Glasgow G3 7UL. | Caprese Don Costanzo
