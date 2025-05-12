Glasgow's Best Italian Restaurant 2025: 18 of the best Italian restaurants in Glasgow

Italian cuisine has been popular with Glaswegians for generations, with families being brought up on local pizza and pasta in neighbourhoods across the city.
There are family names which have become institutions in the city, making Scotland their home since the 1890s when the first major arrival of the Italian diaspora began. We have a lot to thank Italian-Scots for as they brought the taste of ice cream parlours, fish and chip shops, seafood linguine and pizza to Scotland, often served Jimmy Style.
Here are 18 of the best Italian restaurants you need to try in Glasgow right now.
1. Eusebi Deli
Eusebi Deli's Glasgow story began 40 years ago when their family started importing unique products by small artisan makers and specialist produce from across Italy. Since opening their doors in the West End, they have been a huge hit with the neighbourhood and beyond and established themselves as one of Glasgow's top Italian restaurants that is a must visit. 152 Park Road, Glasgow G4 9HB. | Eusebi Deli
2. La Lanterna
La Lanterna are Glasgow's oldest family-run Italian restaurant having first opened their doors in the city in 1970. Nothing quite beats a bowl of their homemade fresh pasta. They also have a restaurant in the West End at Kelvinbridge. . 35 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 6AE. | La Lanterna
3. ORO
ORO in Glasgow's Southside are well known for their award-winning pizzas but we also recommend sampling their spicy chicken penne or meatballs al forno. 85 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YR. | ORO
4. Sugo
Sugo pride themselves on serving authentic Italian dishes specific to the region which they come from. You don't need to book a table for this cool city centre joint, as it is walk-ins only. If you don't want to be too adventurous go for the rigatoni all'arrabbiata, spicy san marzano & fresh baby plum tomato sugo. If you enjoy Neapolitan pizza, also make sure to head to Paesano who have restaurants on Miller Street and Great Western Road with a Southside location soon to come. 70 Mitchell Street, Glasgow G1 3LX. | Sugo Pasta