Glasgow's best neighbourhood pubs: 8 of the best local pubs in Glasgow at the weekend

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 09:19 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 09:53 BST

If you’re looking for some inspiration for where to head this weekend for neighbourhood pints with pals, look no further.

Glasgow’s neighbourhoods are home to a number of great drink offerings, from trendy bars to good old fashioned boozers. We’ve compiled our list of the best neighbourhood bars in Glasgow, to make your decision about where to go for pints at the weekend easier.

Check out our gallery below to see if your neighbourhood favourite appears on the list.

Redmond's is one of the Glasgow's great neighbourhood bars. A great spot in Dennistoun to settle down for a pint. 304 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RZ.

1. Redmond's

Redmond's is one of the Glasgow's great neighbourhood bars. A great spot in Dennistoun to settle down for a pint. 304 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RZ. | Supplied

The Allison Arms is our first spot in the Southside. The bar have a great selection of beers on offer and is a favourite with those living in Strathbungo and beyond. 720 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AD.

2. Allison Arms

The Allison Arms is our first spot in the Southside. The bar have a great selection of beers on offer and is a favourite with those living in Strathbungo and beyond. 720 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AD. | Supplied

A great vantage point close to Queen’s Park, their outside tables are covered throughout the year. 16 Algie St, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3DJ.

3. Church on The Hill

A great vantage point close to Queen’s Park, their outside tables are covered throughout the year. 16 Algie St, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3DJ. | Church on The Hill

The Gate is one of the best bars in Glasgow and is a bit of a hidden gem even though it sits opposite the Barrowland Ballroom. Folk from the East End enjoy heading here for a cocktail and toastie. 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP.

4. The Gate

The Gate is one of the best bars in Glasgow and is a bit of a hidden gem even though it sits opposite the Barrowland Ballroom. Folk from the East End enjoy heading here for a cocktail and toastie. 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP. | The Gate

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowBarsPubs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice