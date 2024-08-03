Glasgow’s neighbourhoods are home to a number of great drink offerings, from trendy bars to good old fashioned boozers. We’ve compiled our list of the best neighbourhood bars in Glasgow, to make your decision about where to go for pints at the weekend easier.
Check out our gallery below to see if your neighbourhood favourite appears on the list.
1. Redmond's
Redmond's is one of the Glasgow's great neighbourhood bars. A great spot in Dennistoun to settle down for a pint. 304 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RZ. | Supplied
2. Allison Arms
The Allison Arms is our first spot in the Southside. The bar have a great selection of beers on offer and is a favourite with those living in Strathbungo and beyond. 720 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AD. | Supplied
3. Church on The Hill
A great vantage point close to Queen’s Park, their outside tables are covered throughout the year. 16 Algie St, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3DJ. | Church on The Hill
4. The Gate
The Gate is one of the best bars in Glasgow and is a bit of a hidden gem even though it sits opposite the Barrowland Ballroom. Folk from the East End enjoy heading here for a cocktail and toastie. 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP. | The Gate