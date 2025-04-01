Many of us won’t venture much further than our own neighbourhood or the city centre when we’re heading out for a meal - but we want to change that.
So many neighbourhoods boast their own unique food and drink scene - Glasgow’s such a multicultural city that you can find so many different types of food in so many different places.
Here are 15 of the best local neighbourhood restaurants in Glasgow that you have to visit in 2025.
1. Lobo
A trendy Southside hang-out, don't let the relaxed atmosphere fool you, these guys are serious about Mediterranean food. Gather some pals and enjoy some wine in Strathbungo. 758 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AE. | Opentable
2. Partick Duck Club
Head to Partick Duck Club for all day brunch dishes and evening meals. Inventive, often spectacular, comfort food served in a cosy dining room making it a real neighbourhood favourite. 27 Hyndland Street, Partick G11 5QF. | Partick Duck Club
3. Five March
A true destination dining spot, this restaurant may just be too humble for it's too good. Not that it's not attracted massive attention from Glasgow's foodie community, because it's drawn in folks from all over to Elderslie Street to get a taste of their ever-rotating menu. 140 Elderslie Street, Glasgow G3 7QF. | Five March
4. ORO
Domenico Crolla made the Southside Italian restaurant of ORO into a real institution. Pizzas, pastas, and much more, expect all your Italian favourites done up to an incredible standard in the heart of Shawlands. 85 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YR. | ORO
