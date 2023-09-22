Glasgow’s best new drink experience is a cocktail pop-up in the West End

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The evening events will take place in Vinicombe Street coffee shop 1841 on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th September. The pop-up drink experience is a collaborative effort between Conor McGeady and Grant Coffield, both formally of The Gannet in Finnieston, one of Glasgow’s best restaurants. “1841 is my local coffee shop, I’m in there most days” Conor explains. “I’ve always loved the intimate vibe and the friendly, attentive and knowledgeable staff.

“It’s a coffee shop that has a real local pub type vibe to it where everyone knows each other. I’ve always wanted to host a pop up there.”

The name Pancha comes from the Hindi word for five which is paanch. “It’s where the origin of the word “punch” comes from in the cocktail world. Punch was introduced to the West via the East India company in the late 17th century.”

“We always plan to have five interesting drinks at each event and will always try to include our own punch. For this event we have created a clarified milk punch using Thomson’s house coffee from 1841.

“We have been kindly sponsored by local gin, Glaswegin as well as Fettercairn Whisky and Flor De Cana with whom we have an historical relationship going back to when we both worked at The Gannet restaurant.”

“The idea is just a nice chill space with cocktails and there will be some snacks available too - bread, meats and olives. For future pop-ups we will have different themes but five drinks will be the focus of the event.

“Bookings can be made via the Eventbrite page. After booking you will be contacted to request either Friday or Saturday evening and a suitable time. Times are first come first serve. Walk ins will be available when possible. Your ticket price is per person and will include your first drink and complimentary snack.”

Start with a Pinky Punch - Fettercairn 12, Arran Gold, Thompson’s coffee, cardamon and raspberry foam, then order the Aegean with Glaswegin, aubergine, lemon, thyme and bubbles. If you wish to continue your cocktail journey, finish with the Rhubarb & Custard, a mix of vodka, rhubarb, Advocaat and malic acid.

Book your tickets here: Pancha Cocktails and Snacks