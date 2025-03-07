The Clarence is a new concept by the team which aims to combine the charm of a traditional local pub with the atmosphere of a neighbourhood dining room. The menu champions fresh seasonal ingredients - expect dry-aged steaks cooked over an open flame, monkfish tail, pork chop, chicken Kyiv and Sunday roast featuring chateaubriand. They opened last month and are fast gaining a following.

An early menu is available midweek during the day and early evening, there's nostalgic snacks, an oyster happy hour and bar snacks alongside a fully stocked gantry of draught beers, wines, and cocktails. When you walk in you find a bar counter with stools in front of it, an area in front with tables, then a mezzanine level that stretches round to the back of the dining room.

You can see more from our visit to The Clarence at GlasgowWorld’s YouTube channel.

Manager Josh McCormack introduced me to the place, as we sat in the bar: “Downstairs, this area that we're currently in, we're trying to make it as accessible as possible with the locals in Hyndland, so a focus on cocktails, draught beers, whether that's a pint of Guinness or lager, our wines by the glass, champagne. Then there's also a lovely pub snacks menu as well, and we wanted that to continue with a similar vibe upstairs in the restaurant with the menu that we have up there.

“There's pub classics, some French brasserie classics like beef tartare. You've got a chicken Kyev that’s very popular, sticky toffee pudding. It’s simple food that still tastes absolutely delicious and is very well executed.”

For lunch and early dinner, they offer a three-course menu priced at £35, featuring seasonal dishes that highlight the best produce available. On Sundays, three courses are £37 with dry-aged chateaubriand as the centrepiece of their roasts.

The Clarence, 168 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9HZ

