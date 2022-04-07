Glasgow’s best restaurants and bars serving up exclusive meals and drinks this spring

The new campaign Made in Glasgow is marking April with ‘Scottish Spring Superstars’, with exclusive treats across the city on a food and drink trail.
Venues taking part in the initiative include newly added Crabshakk, Moskito, Julie Lin’s Gaga, Platform, Park Lane Market, Ubiquitous Chip, and modern Scottish pub, The Gate.
Heralding Scottish ingredients, UK’s current Best Burger winner, El Perro Negro, started developing their in house buns for their award-winning burgers during lockdown after supply troubles.
Nick Watkins, from El Perro Negro, said: “For us, the two big fundamentals in doing a great burger is to have great beef and a great bun.
“During lockdown we started developing an in house bun, after a bit of trial and error we settled on a hybrid brioche / Japanese milk bun.
“It looks great, provides just enough richness and holds up to all those meat juices and sauces no problem, and in our view, it’s the perfect bun.
“It's what sets us apart from the rest and I think it paid a big part in us winning the national burger awards for a second time (the only ones to ever do it).”
Local dairy farms provide the eggs and milk for the in-house bun recipe. You can find them serving up exclusive specials as part of the Made In Glasgow trail this month.
Meanwhile over in the East End, Celentano’s has combined their passion for Italian food, Asian seasoning and Scottish sustainable produce to create a Scottish linguine dish exclusively for the trail.
Featuring surf clams and cod cheeks sourced from small Scottish fish supplier David Lowrie, based in Fife, along with wild garlic foraged by their chefs around different areas of Glasgow.
Looking for spring drinks? Then head on over to Moskito for a rhubarb and citrus-infused margarita with Scottish rhubarb, Patron Silver and Martini Fiero. Or join Fore Play Crazy Golf, who take their garnish game almost as serious as their golf. Enjoy their Hole in Wham! sour topped with a Scottish Wham Bar for a nostalgic treat.
If you head west, The Gannet is celebrating their incredible supplier Pellham Farm with an organic mutton tea and toast dish this spring. Mutton shoulder is slowly cooked and rolled, with lamb sweetbreads in foaming butter before being glazed. It’s served with a mustard & onion seed lamb fat focaccia with air-dried mutton.
You can support local this spring by planning your own food and drink trail using the #MadeInGlasgow maps. Simply head to @experienceglasgow and download your trail.
Each participating business has created a special Scottish dish and/or signature drinks for the campaign.
Funded by Experience Glasgow Food and Drink - the city’s regional food and drink group via the VisitScotland Destination & Sector Fund, the collaborative initiative has been designed specifically to champion inspirational Glasgow food and drink heroes, encourage bookings, drive consumer confidence and tourism.
Plan your food and drink trail. Follow @experienceglasgow, download maps, and share pictures from your visit along the trail using the hashtag #MadeinGlasgow on social media.
Participating Businesses:
