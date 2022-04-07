Glasgow’s best restaurants and bars serving up exclusive meals and drinks this spring

More than 60 of Glasgow’s best restaurants and bars are highlighting some amazing Scottish produce this spring.

The new campaign Made in Glasgow is marking April with ‘Scottish Spring Superstars’, with exclusive treats across the city on a food and drink trail.

Venues taking part in the initiative include newly added Crabshakk, Moskito, Julie Lin’s Gaga, Platform, Park Lane Market, Ubiquitous Chip, and modern Scottish pub, The Gate.

Heralding Scottish ingredients, UK’s current Best Burger winner, El Perro Negro, started developing their in house buns for their award-winning burgers during lockdown after supply troubles.

Nick Watkins, from El Perro Negro, said: “For us, the two big fundamentals in doing a great burger is to have great beef and a great bun.

“During lockdown we started developing an in house bun, after a bit of trial and error we settled on a hybrid brioche / Japanese milk bun.

Celentano’s linguine with east coast surf clams.

“It looks great, provides just enough richness and holds up to all those meat juices and sauces no problem, and in our view, it’s the perfect bun.

“It's what sets us apart from the rest and I think it paid a big part in us winning the national burger awards for a second time (the only ones to ever do it).”

Local dairy farms provide the eggs and milk for the in-house bun recipe. You can find them serving up exclusive specials as part of the Made In Glasgow trail this month.

Meanwhile over in the East End, Celentano’s has combined their passion for Italian food, Asian seasoning and Scottish sustainable produce to create a Scottish linguine dish exclusively for the trail.

Featuring surf clams and cod cheeks sourced from small Scottish fish supplier David Lowrie, based in Fife, along with wild garlic foraged by their chefs around different areas of Glasgow.

Looking for spring drinks? Then head on over to Moskito for a rhubarb and citrus-infused margarita with Scottish rhubarb, Patron Silver and Martini Fiero. Or join Fore Play Crazy Golf, who take their garnish game almost as serious as their golf. Enjoy their Hole in Wham! sour topped with a Scottish Wham Bar for a nostalgic treat.

If you head west, The Gannet is celebrating their incredible supplier Pellham Farm with an organic mutton tea and toast dish this spring. Mutton shoulder is slowly cooked and rolled, with lamb sweetbreads in foaming butter before being glazed. It’s served with a mustard & onion seed lamb fat focaccia with air-dried mutton.

You can support local this spring by planning your own food and drink trail using the #MadeInGlasgow maps. Simply head to @experienceglasgow and download your trail.

Each participating business has created a special Scottish dish and/or signature drinks for the campaign.

Funded by Experience Glasgow Food and Drink - the city’s regional food and drink group via the VisitScotland Destination & Sector Fund, the collaborative initiative has been designed specifically to champion inspirational Glasgow food and drink heroes, encourage bookings, drive consumer confidence and tourism.

Plan your food and drink trail. Follow @experienceglasgow, download maps, and share pictures from your visit along the trail using the hashtag #MadeinGlasgow on social media.

Participating Businesses:

63rd & 1st - 16 Bothwell St

Acid Bar by Zique's - 100 Eastvale Pl

Alston Bar + Beef - Unit 19, Central Station, 79 Gordon St

Amarone - 2 Nelson Mandela Pl

Anchor Line - 12–16 St Vincent Pl

Atlantic - 12-16 St Vincent Pl

Bar Brett - 321 Great Western Rd

Bare Bones Chocolate - 45 Polnoon St, Eaglesham

Barolo - 92-94 Mitchell St

Bowlarama - 22 Glassford St

Brunch Club - 67 Old Dumbarton Rd

Café Andaluz - 12-15 St Vincent Pl

Celentanos - 28-32 Cathedral Square

Clydeside Distillery - 100 Stobcross Rd

Crabshakk - 1114 Argyle St, Finnieston

Cranside Kitchen - 28 Tunnel St

Dear Green - Unit 2, 13-27 E Campbell St

Dimaggios - 21 Royal Exchange Square

Eighty eight - 88 Dumbarton Road, Partick

El Perro Negro - 152 Woodlands Rd

Eusebi Deli & Restaurant - 152 Park Rd

Fore Play Crazy Golf - 124 Portman St, Kinning Park

Gaga - 566 Dumbarton Rd, Partick

Gamba - 225A W George St

Grain and Grind - 742 Pollokshaws Rd

Halloumi South - 697 Pollokshaws Rd

Hanoi Bike Club - 8 Ruthven Ln

Hidden Lane Brewery - The Hidden Ln, Finnieston

Hooligans - 1 Lynedoch St, UPSTAIRS

Julie's Kopitiam - 1109 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands

Kilmurry - 210 Kilmarnock Rd, Shawlands

Kong - 23 Royal Exchange Square

Lebowskis - 1008 Argyle St, Finnieston

Liquid Oats

Mharsana - 26 Bell St

Moskito - 196-200, Bath St

Panther Milk

Park Lane Market - 974 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands

Piper's Tryst - 30-34 McPhater St

Platform - 253 Argyle St

Porter & Rye - 1131 Argyle St, Finnieston

Raddison Red Sky Bar - 25 Tunnel St, Finnieston Quay

Red Onion - 257 W Campbell St

Roberta's - 140 St Vincent St

Sips & Baker - 521 Great Western Rd

Sprigg - 241 Ingram St

Stravaigin - 28 Gibson St

Swadish - 33 Ingram St

SWG3 - 100 Eastvale Pl, Stobcross Rd

The Citizen - 24 St Vincent Pl

The Finnieston - 1125 Argyle St, Finnieston

The Gannet - 1155 Argyle St, Finnieston

The Gate - 251 Gallowgate

The Parlour - 28 Vinicombe St

The Square - 5 Bell St

The Square Bar + Rest - 6 Norby Rd

Tiki - 214 Bath St

Ubiquitous Chip - 12 Ashton Ln, Hillhead

Van Winkle - 267 Gallowgate

Vega - Westergate, 260 Argyle St

Vodka Wodka - 31 Ashton Ln, Hillhead

Yiamas - 16-20 Bath St