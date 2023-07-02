Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celtic 2023-24 Premiership fixtures in full: Ross County first up
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Celtic sign Australian forward from Melbourne City on five-year deal
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Rangers 2023-24 Premiership fixtures in full: Kilmarnock first up

Glasgow’s best Sunday roast lunches and what to order

Ten of the best Sunday roasts and where to find them across the city.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 09:59 BST

This summer we will be shining a light on the Best of Glasgow and we start off with a selection of the best Sunday roasts across the city.

Here are your Sunday roast essentials to choose from.

Sharing Sunday roasts - 500g roast rump 35 day dry-aged beef or 1.2kg tomahawk, 45 day dry-aged, homemade Yorkshire pudding,carrots, celeriac, turnip, grilled corn, roast potatoes, green beans, beef dripping gravy

1. The Butchershop Bar and Grill

Sharing Sunday roasts - 500g roast rump 35 day dry-aged beef or 1.2kg tomahawk, 45 day dry-aged, homemade Yorkshire pudding,carrots, celeriac, turnip, grilled corn, roast potatoes, green beans, beef dripping gravy

Traditional roast topside of beef, mountains of roast veg, golden roasties, Yorkshire pudding and a flood of gravy that Noah would build an ark for. Available every Sunday from 12noon

2. Saint Luke’s

Traditional roast topside of beef, mountains of roast veg, golden roasties, Yorkshire pudding and a flood of gravy that Noah would build an ark for. Available every Sunday from 12noon

Rump of beef, chicken supreme or haunch of venison. Served with Yorkshire pudding, duck fat potatoes, charcoal blackened carrot, sautéed greens, watercress, red wine gravy.

3. The Duke’s Umbrella

Rump of beef, chicken supreme or haunch of venison. Served with Yorkshire pudding, duck fat potatoes, charcoal blackened carrot, sautéed greens, watercress, red wine gravy.

Braised Ox Cheek, Bone Marrow Gravy, Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings, Honey Glazed Carrots, Creamed Cabbage with Smoked Pancetta, Beef Dripping & Rosemary Roast Potatoes, Charred Shallot & Buttered Tenderstem

4. Porter & Rye

Braised Ox Cheek, Bone Marrow Gravy, Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings, Honey Glazed Carrots, Creamed Cabbage with Smoked Pancetta, Beef Dripping & Rosemary Roast Potatoes, Charred Shallot & Buttered Tenderstem

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Glasgow