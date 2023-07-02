Glasgow’s best Sunday roast lunches and what to order

This summer we will be shining a light on the Best of Glasgow and we start off with a selection of the best Sunday roasts across the city.
Here are your Sunday roast essentials to choose from.
1. The Butchershop Bar and Grill
Sharing Sunday roasts - 500g roast rump 35 day dry-aged beef or 1.2kg tomahawk, 45 day dry-aged, homemade Yorkshire pudding,carrots, celeriac, turnip, grilled corn, roast potatoes, green beans, beef dripping gravy
2. Saint Luke’s
Traditional roast topside of beef, mountains of roast veg, golden roasties, Yorkshire pudding and a flood of gravy that Noah would build an ark for. Available every Sunday from 12noon
3. The Duke’s Umbrella
Rump of beef, chicken supreme or haunch of venison. Served with Yorkshire pudding, duck fat potatoes, charcoal blackened carrot, sautéed greens, watercress, red wine gravy.
4. Porter & Rye
Braised Ox Cheek, Bone Marrow Gravy, Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings, Honey Glazed Carrots, Creamed Cabbage with Smoked Pancetta, Beef Dripping & Rosemary Roast Potatoes, Charred Shallot & Buttered Tenderstem