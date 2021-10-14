The Clydeside Distillery has unveiled its first official Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Stobcross single malt whisky from the Clydeside Distillery is now available to buy. Picture: Todd Weller

What’s happening? The distillery, which is located on the banks of the Clyde, has release its first whisky. Stobcross is a four year old Lowland Single Malt that has been matured in American and European oak casks.

Made from 100 per cent Scottish barley and water from Loch Katrine, the inaugural whisky has a nose of floral notes with sweetness and tropical fruits. On the palate, there’s orchard fruits and a hint of white pepper.

Speaking of the new release, Andrew Morrison, commercial director at Morrison Glasgow Distillers, said: “Today marks a culmination of many years of hard work.

“Stobcross pays tribute to Glasgow’s industrial heritage and the spirit of innovation which forged its position on the global stage.

“Our whisky has been lying patiently waiting for almost four years.

“This precious time, along with our distiller’s skills and craftsmanship, has created something truly special. We’re incredibly proud to launch our very first Single Malt.”

Stobcross history: Named after an historic cross which once marked the route to Dumbarton Rock, Stobcross would later be the name given to a fine mansion built in the 1600s.

Later becoming the prosperous weaving village of Anderston, the mansion was demolished in 1875 to make way for the Queen’s Dock – at one time the epicentre of Glasgow’s global import and export trade.

Clydeside Distillery: Today, in the Dock’s former Pumphouse, built in 1877, that spirit of innovation continues with the combination of experience, passion and skill to create The Clydeside Distillery’s first release.

Owned by Morrison Glasgow Distillers Ltd, The Clydeside Distillery’s Chairman, Tim Morrison, is the great grandson of John Morrison who originally built The Queen’s Dock in the 1870s.

The project to transform The Pump House into an operational whisky distillery began in 2012 with The Clydeside Distillery opening its doors to the public in November 2017.

Where to buy: The whisky now available to purchase from the distillery shop and website.

The Clydeside Distillery will be closed between 31 October and 15 November due to COP26.

While online orders will continue, collections from the distillery won’t be available from Sunday 17 October.

An international release of Stobcross is planned over the coming months.

How much is Stobcross single malt whisky? The 70cl bottle will retail at £45.

Tasting notes

Nose: floral notes, fresh sweetness with tropical tones