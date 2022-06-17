Glasgow’s famous Blackfriars pub set to reopen

The famous Blackfriars pub, a Glasgow institution and Merchant City staple, is set to reopen.

Under new ownership, the same team behind popular gastro pub The Duke’s Umbrella and more recently, restaurant and bar space Gōst, is looking to bring back this beloved pub as soon as July.

There are plans to host events, including comedy events, pub quizzes, club nights, and a refreshed real pub menu.

Owner Andy McCartney said: “Glasgow was sad to see Blackfriars shut as another casualty of the pandemic; however, we’re delighted to bring back this Glasgow establishment to the people. With so many exciting things in store, we’re looking forward to welcoming back Blackfriars regulars, as well as new customers.”

Plans for the Blackfriars interior.

He continued: “Expect an updated gantry and extensive whisky range, as well as traditional real ales and craft beers; all to wash down the extraordinary new menu being curated by our Group Development Chef John Molloy.”

As well as the new and improved whisky on offer, Blackfriars will also be adding signature Old Fashioned and Negroni cocktails to its cap. It’s also set to be the first bar in the UK to serve Heineken 0.0% - a full non-alcoholic beer on draft.

Group development chef John Molloy added: “Without giving too much away just yet, we will be serving up the kind of rustic pub food that goes perfectly with our range of craft beers and ales. Think mussels cooked in wheat beer, burgers with beer infused cheese sauce, hotdogs topped with chilli cheese bites, and a range of homemade pies that will keep you coming back for more.”

The former popular student haunt is undergoing an extensive refurbishment before it reopens in July, including an overhaul of the main bar and dining area with new flooring, seating, booths, and even an exposed brick wall to showcase art.