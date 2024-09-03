Best of Glasgow: 12 favourite Italian restaurants in Glasgow chosen by you

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 12:26 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 13:30 BST

Here’s 12 of your favourite Italian eateries in Glasgow.

Glasgow is home to a huge number of Italian restaurants, cafes and delis. We asked you for your favourites and you didn’t disappoint.

The cuisine has been a favourite of Glaswegians for generations, from date night to casual lunches or family dinners. Italian cuisine is at the heart of many of the city’s neighbourhoods.

You let us know the places that you love to dine at, so take a look below at our list.

Opened in 2017, La Laterna’s West End location serves up top quality Italian cuisine in a rustic setting. Highlights include the pesto risotto. 447 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HH

La Lanterna GWR

Caprese Don Costanzo opened its doors after the closure of The Caprese, the long established Buchanan Street restaurant, however it has become an instant classic in its new location. 13 Woodside Cres, Glasgow G3 7UL

Banca Di Roma has been open for a year now in the city in the former site of Zizzi's on Royal Exchange Square. It's got a massive lush interior, and despite losing their Italian head chefs, they've been drawing in clientele at a steady rate. 31 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow G1 3AJ

Oro in Shawlands remains one of Glasgow’s best Italian restaurants, a busy place that locals and people from further afield head to for dinner. 85 Kilmarnock Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YR

