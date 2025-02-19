Glasgow's Food and Drink Boom: New openings surged by 25% last year

Figures from Savills estate agents shows there were 34 new food and drink openings in Glasgow city centre in 2024, a 25% increase on 2023, with nearly 90% of the openings from independent operators.

New openings included Margo and Sebb’s on Miller Street that opened in October, Roots on Renfield Street from the former operators of Mediterraneo, The Last Bookstore cocktail bar, Vodka Wodka in the Merchant City and Sano Pizza.

Savills say: “Glasgow holds the enviable position of being ranked as the top shopping city in the UK after London, with MyTraffic reporting that Buchanan Street now has an annual footfall of 16 million people making the neighbouring thoroughfares highly sought after F&B locations.

“Music, sport and culture all play a role in driving customer numbers. Whether it’s a concert at the 14,000 seater Hydro Arena, a major football match or international conference at the SECC, there are often a lot of people looking for a good meal in the city.

“Glasgow has as many as 16,000 hotel rooms, which in a typical year run at 80% occupancy. In fact, six new hotels have opened since 2023 in the city centre further adding to the customer base for F&B brands.”

John Menzies, director at Savills Scotland, said: “We are still often asked how operators are trading post-pandemic and Glasgow remains in a recovery phase. The trading picture is symptomatic of this with some districts feeling the lingering effects of disruption more than others.

“However feedback from many national operators who have prime sites in Glasgow put the city in the top 10% of their UK bar and restaurant portfolios, measured by both turnover and profit margin. Some have even reported that turnover is now in excess of 40% above pre-Covid levels. Granted, this growth has been essential for occupiers to offset sharply rising operational costs, but this remains a clear signal of the underlying strength of the local market.”

Savills says it expects national operators to make a comeback in 2025, including Dishoom, which is expected to open its first outlet in Glasgow on Nelson Mandela Place later this year.

Here are some of the new openings from 2024 that you can get to know this year.

1 . The Clubhouse The Clubhouse opened as Glasgow's newest all day dining and taproom on the second floor of Princes Square. Head here for a few drinks to watch live sport if you are out and about in the city centre. Floor 2, Princes Square, The Clubhouse, 42 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 3JX. | The Clubhouse

2 . The Last Bookstore The Last Bookstore opened its doors on Hope Street in October taking over the former home of Fat Lobster. From the team behind Devil of Brooklyn and Tabac, this unique bar combines the charm of a traditional bookshop with a modern drinking experience, complete with literary-inspired drinks and moody, antique décor. 157 Hope St, Glasgow G2 2UQ. | Contributed

3 . Berlinkys Berlinkys on Sauchiehall Street is the newest place where you can enjoy live music in the city centre. You can sing all your favourite songs on stage accompanied by their very own in house band every Tuesday night. 396 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow. | Berlinkys