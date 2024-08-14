Over the years, some of Glasgow’s restaurants have garnered a reputation for the top quality food they serve up - with some of them becoming food phenomena.

We’ve looked at some of the best restaurants to make their way along the M8 over the last few years, opening a location in the capital, so that you can tie these familiar local favourites into your Edinburgh Fringe Festival schedules.

From hot wings to top quality tasting menus, here are 10 restaurants that started in Glasgow that you can now find in Edinburgh this festival season.

1 . Ka Pao Located in the St James Quarter, the Edinburgh location of the highly-rated Southeast Asian influenced restaurant is a must try. St James Cres, Edinburgh EH1 3AD | Ka Pao Photo: Ka Pao

2 . The Spanish Butcher Sister site to the The Butchershop in Glasgow's west end, the Spanish Butcher serves up a full selection of dry-aged sirloins, rib-eyes, fillets and big Scotch Tomahawks made famous at the original Glasgow location. 58a N Castle St, Edinburgh EH2 3LU | Reuben Paris Photo: Reuben Paris

3 . El Perro Negro Award-winners in 2019 and 2021 at the National Burger Awards, El Perro Negro have brought their top class burgers to the St James Quarter. St James Cres, Edinburgh EH1 3AD | Contributed

4 . Salt and Chilli Oriental Salt and Chilli Oriental brings chef Jimmy Lee's Hong Kong street food to Edinburgh. 14 Oxgangs Broadway, Edinburgh EH13 9LQ | Salt and Chilli Oriental