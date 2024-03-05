Glasgow's Loop and Scoop recognised with two top ice cream awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thrilled Calvin Kayes says the awards for Glasgow business Loop and Scoop – billed as the UK’s first ice cream and churro bar came as a big surprise.

The prizes were awarded as the great and the good from the sector came together in Harrogate to celebrate their 80th anniversary with their biggest-ever event.

Makers and sellers of the family favourite treat gathered at the Yorkshire Event Centre to showcase the best of the best with an award ceremony capping the three-day expo, organised by the Ice Cream Alliance, the trade body for the UK’s £1.4bn per year ice cream industry.

Loop and Scoop lifted the Marcantonio & Pre Gel Cup for their winning strawberry flavour as well as the Silver Challenge Cup for their chocolate creation.

Director Calvin Kayes said: "We are ecstatic with the recognition! These awards have been the culmination of many tweaks and refinements over the years. This is our first time winning the cups, so we feel that our efforts have well and truly paid off.

"The gold wins took us by total surprise. We’ve been runner up a few times so this feels like a major jump to gold. In our eyes, this award is the most prestigious award for ice cream. The fact that it’s an anonymous taste test by the judging panel has given us a major confidence boost that all of our refinements have been successful. We plan to continue refining our recipes, improving around every turn."

And Calvin says the next step is to keep working on the process of continual improvement. He added: "We will take micro steps forward as we expand with new offerings and adapt to our customers’ needs. I have several ideas for innovations to incorporate into productions over the next year. This is a coming of age for us, a lot of hard work and self-doubt has paved the way but we have found our footing.

"The pressure is on once you’ve tasted gold! We will continue to strive for gold wins and continue finding little improvements to recreate our success. This win feels like tangible credibility for all of our hard work. Our competition in the awards are illustrious and established brands that have been in the business much longer than us. To be recognised as a young business opens up the possibility for exponential growth."

Loop and Scoop very much deserved the awards, says Ice Cream Alliance president Katy Alston. Katy who is the owner and founder of Pinks Vintage Ice Cream in Bognor Regis. She said: “It is testament to their skill and dedication that they should all be honoured in this way and they are to be heartily congratulated. The competition was really tough so to actually come out on top deserves praise and respect.

"This year’s expo was a big one for us as it’s our 80th anniversary and we couldn't be more delighted. We've had so many more visitors this year at the conference centre.

"It shows the ice cream industry is thriving in the UK and is very much the best in the world. It’s our biggest award ceremony ever and shows that ice cream is very much at the heart of Britain's heritage.