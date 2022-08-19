Glasgow’s oldest pub is planning celebrations to mark its landmark birthday.

The Belhaven Scotia Bar, on Stockwell Street, is celebrating its 230th birthday this month - making it Glasgow’s oldest surviving pub.

Situated on one of the four original streets in Glasgow, the Scotia Bar was established in 1792 when the Clyde was a thriving waterway, and the pub’s regulars consisted of sailors and merchants.

In more recent times, the Scotia Bar became known for its arts scene, as the hub of Glasgow’s 60’s & 70’s folk revival and it hosted many poets, writers and actors during this period, including Billy Connolly and Gerry Rafferty.

The Scotia Bar.

To celebrate its big birthday, the Scotia Bar will be holding a special weekend event at the pub, starting on Friday, August 26, and with live music on Saturday, August 27, beginning at 2pm.

A charity raffle will also take place on Saturday night, with proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support, with prizes including guitars, overnight hotel stays, restaurant vouchers and much more.

The Scotia Bar has also teamed up with Scottish whisky distillery Glen Scotia for a sampling session at 3pm on Saturday, August 27. Guests will have the opportunity to try drams from the Campbeltown-based distillery, which currently holds the title of Whisky Distillery of the Year from the Scottish Whisky Awards.

A selection of Belhaven beers will also be available for guests to enjoy.

Vicky Clark, the general manager at the Scotia Bar, said: “We are so excited to be celebrating the Scotia Bar’s 230th birthday this month and we are thrilled to be able to work in such an important piece of history. The team are looking forward to welcoming our regular guests and new ones who want to celebrate the pub’s birthday with us.”

Iain McAlister, master distiller at Glen Scotia, said: “Like Glen Scotia, the Scotia bar has a remarkable history to be very proud of, so we’re delighted to be joining up for this special occasion.