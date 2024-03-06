Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The celebrations include a signature Birthday Cake cocktail, unbeatable value with a new Fiver Fridays, and complimentary prosecco on Mother’s Day. Cheers to six years!

Since its inception in 2018, Platform has evolved from an indoor street food market beloved by families and adults alike, a live event space hosting huge parties within its stunning brick archways from weddings to birthdays, a beer garden and now, most recently an elegant split level cocktail bar, alongside its iconic multi-room events space.

Kicking things off with a birthday bang this weekend, the legendary Argyle Street hospitality venue will introduce Fiver Fridays - your choice of any delicious dishes from the menu for only five pounds. Running every Friday throughout March from 12pm - 4pm this birthday celebration is the perfect chance to brighten up Friday lunch in the office or start the weekend pints early. Everything on their street food inspired menu is included, including their buttermilk and boneless sticky Korean fried chicken to their irresistible cajun cod fish tacos.

Then on Sunday, the venue continues to celebrate its birthday month by giving back to customers, running a special Mother’s Day menu with a complimentary bottle of prosecco for any mums who pre-book a table this Sunday 10th March.Whether a dog mum, new mum or just the mum of the friend group, come down and celebrate in Platform.

Nestled beneath Glasgow’s iconic Victorian railway arches, Platform One is also toasting to six years of live music, DJ sets, late-night cocktails and mouth-watering street food. And for any fellow Pisces or Aries star signs, Platform One has the perfect birthday cocktail for your big day with ‘The Birthday Cake’.

For £6, customers can dine out on a drink that birthday dreams are made of with Panther Milk, Fraise de Bois, milk and whipped cream, decadently topped with hundreds and thousands for the ultimate birthday toast. Running for the entire month of March, any time of day, The Birthday Cake cocktail is a fitting tribute to six years of non-stop fun and indulgence at Platform One.

Regional Managing Director at Platform, Scott McCormick reflected on six eventful years saying: “We've hosted standout events over the years, introduced a new split-level bar, and built a strong community in Glasgow and beyond. Platform is a place many know and love, and we continue to grow.

"Join us for this month's celebrations, from Fiver Fridays to special treats for our birthday and Mother's Day. A big thank you to our team, customers, and friends for your support over these six years.”