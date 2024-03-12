Glasgow's The Spanish Butcher set to bring Galician seafood and steak to Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After establishing a reputation on Miller Street in Glasgow, The Spanish Butcher will open in Edinburgh in May. The Galicia meets Brooklyn proposition from Louise and James Rusk arrives on North Castle as a 90-cover restaurant in the capital.

Forty-five jobs are being created by Rusk & Rusk for The Spanish Butcher, including key chef appointments and front of house management. Expect Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired flavours across the à la carte menu, married with the best homegrown produce from Scotland’s larder.

Specialist cuts of steak and seafood ingredients feature on the menu, including dry-aged prime rib of beef and porterhouse cuts from the Rubia Gallega breed of cattle native to the green pastures of Galicia in north-western Spain.

Grilled Presa Iberico, 30-month aged Jamon Iberico de Bellota, whole roasted Shetland monkfish on the bone with chorizo and caperberries, grilled octopus, as well as whole roasted suckling pig to share will also be on the menu. Plus, The Spanish Butcher's appetisers including Gordal olives, Padrón peppers and Manchego truffle fries travel to the capital.

Speaking about this new development, James and Louise Rusk, co-founders of Rusk & Rusk said: “We are delighted to announce The Spanish Butcher will officially open on North Castle Street in Edinburgh this May. The development has been advancing at great pace since we acquired the building late last year, and we can’t wait to open our doors in around two months’ time.

"Restaurants, for us, are about evoking emotion, storytelling, and creating memories. People not only expect great food and service, but a relaxed, atmospheric space, and we hope our customers love the stylish neighbourhood vibe of The Spanish Butcher in Edinburgh.

“We are particularly proud to be a part of North Castle Street’s storied history, and to be contributing to its placemaking within the capital. Furthermore, the creation of 45 jobs is a significant statement by Rusk & Rusk on the value and ambition we place in this new restaurant, and in the city.