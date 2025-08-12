'Prominent' Glenboig bar and restaurant listed for sale for £650,000

The business on the outskirts of Glasgow has been listed for sale in recent days.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market Brickworx, a recently refurbished bar and restaurant on Main Street in Glenboig.

Situated in a prominent corner position in the heart of the village, Brickworx is a contemporary, family-friendly bar and restaurant, well-presented throughout and in turnkey condition.

The restaurant is accompanied by a beer garden and children’s play area, and the business regularly hosts events and entertainment throughout the year.

Brickworx

The name ‘Brickworx’ refers to the legacy and physical remnants of Glenboig’s once world-renowned fireclay brickmaking industry, which played a pivotal role in the Industrial Revolution.

The business is on the market due to the current owners wishing to focus on their other businesses.

Brian Sheldon, Regional Director at Christie & Co, is managing the sale and commented, “The sale of Brickworx offers the discerning purchaser an opportunity to acquire an established business and fully renovated and refurbished property, and further enhance turnover and profit.”

Brickworx is on the market with a freehold asking price of £650,000.