Good Friday supermarket hours: When UK stores close and opening times
- Good Friday takes place on Friday April 18
- Supermarkets will be open at reduced hours during Easter
- Smaller local stores may be open later
Good Friday takes place on Friday April 18 2025, and many of us will be celebrating the cultural holiday.
However we also may need to do a quick dash to the shops, whether it's for a food shop or last minute gifts.
During Easter weekend, supermarkets will be operating reduced hours, with some even closing completely on certain days during Easter.
Here are the opening hours for the major UK supermarkets on Good Friday.
Asda
Asda will be open from 7am and will close at 10pm on Good Friday.
Morrisons
Morrisons will be open from 7am to 10pm on Good Friday.
Lidl
Lidl will be open from 8am to 10pm on Good Friday.
Aldi
Aldi will be open from 8am to 10pm on Good Friday.
M&S Food
M&S Food will be open at the later time of 10am and will close at 6pm on Good Friday.
Waitrose
Waitrose will be open from 8am and will close at 8pm on Good Friday.
Sainsbury’s
Sainsbury’s will be open from 7am to 10pm on Good Friday.
Tesco
Tesco will be open from 6am to 10pm on Good Friday. Smaller Tesco Express stores may stay open later.
Co-op
Co-op will be open from 7am to 10pm on Good Friday.
