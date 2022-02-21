A Glasgow bakery and a restaurant have been featured in an exclusive Observer list celebrating things we love about food.

The annual list from the newspaper highlights some of the great food, venues and chefs right now - and two Govanhill outlets have been included.

Two Eight Seven and the Big Counter were among just 11 food cafes, bakeries and restaurants from around the UK to be selected for the exclusive list.

Both are new to the Glasgow food scene, having opened their doors in 2021.

Two Eight Seven, on Langside Road, which offers a big range of breads and pastries, was praised for its work with local artists - founders Sam and Anna Luntley are both art school graduates, operating a pay it forward scheme, supporting the nearby People’s Pantry, and tending outdoor vegetable boxes.