Great British Menu winner to takeover Glasgow restaurant

Tickets are on sale for the event now.

This November, award-winning Glasgow burger restaurant, El Perro Negro will be repping Scotland and taking part in an exclusive takeover series with renowned chef, James Cochran.

Cochran is best known for his triumphant wins on the BBC’s Great British Menu - and also his London restaurant, 12:51 which draws on his mixed heritage to create some of the city’s most innovative cooking.

His latest venture is a delicious collaboration with independent condiment brand, Sauce Shop to create the sweet and spicy ‘Sauce Shop x 12:51 Scotch Bonnet Chilli Jam’, which has just launched in stores nationwide.

James Cochran is coming to El Perro Negro.

To celebrate this milestone, James Cochran and Sauce Shop are touring the UK as part of a Guest Chef series. With stops in Bristol, Manchester and of course, saving the best for last, with the grand finale in Glasgow.

For one night only, on Saturday, November 19, James Cochran will be taking over the El Perro Negro kitchen and serving up a one-off limited edition chicken burger - The Royale. With tender buttermilk fried chicken, chicken gravy mayonnaise, crispy chicken skin, chicken gravy, Sauce Shop x 12:51 Scotch Bonnet Jam, pickles and crispy onion rings.

Speaking of the upcoming event, James Cochran said; “My dad is from Glasgow and grew up in Govan, so it’s always great to come back to the city he calls home!

“Sharing my Scotch Bonnet Jam has been a dream of mine for such a long time. It’s played a major part in my food journey, ever since I was a little kid learning about Caribbean cuisine with my mum. It’s been on every menu I’ve ever done, and I can’t wait for Glasgow burger fans to try it too!”

El Perro Negro founder, Nick Watkins spoke of his excitement about the takeover: “We’re so excited to collaborate with James and to be repping Scotland in this Guest Chef series! The Royale burger is ridiculously good and we know that our customers are going to love it! Get booked in quickly to avoid disappointment!”

The James Cochran x Sauce Shop Guest Chef Series Takeover event takes place at El Perro Negro, Woodlands Road, on Saturday, November 19, with three sittings available at 4.00pm, 5.30pm and 7.00pm.

The event menu is priced at £18pp and includes the exclusive limited edition Royale burger and fries. The first 20 bookings will also get a free jar of Sauce Shop x 12:51 Scotch Bonnet Jam.