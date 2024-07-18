Great Western Road pub near Kelvinbridge announces shock closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pub has only been open on the famous Glasgow street for over two years

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bakehouse pub on Great Western Road which is owned by pub chain Greene King have announced their shock closure.

It opened its doors in Glasgow’s West End back in the summer of 2022 in the premises of what was once The Crafty Pig after being refurbished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belhaven Brewery

A notice on the pubs website reads “The Bakehouse is now closed” with no further information given. The pub got its name from the history of the site on Great Western Road where there was once a tearoom and bakery owned by Walter Hubbard in the early 1900s.

When the pub opened two years ago they were the only pub in the country which was serving Greene King’s premium beer range. The west end bar became a popular spots for locals to head to with their dogs as the pub was proud to be dog friendly.

The unit was briefly home to Mexican restaurant El Jefe's before they found a permanent home on Argyle Street in Finnieston.

The bar closure comes after news that city centre venue The Lab will close after almost 25 years just off Buchanan Street. The Lab on Springfield Court, told punters that their last ever day of service would be this Saturday, July 20, saying: "For those of you not able to say a final goodbye, we will, in due course, organise a wee night out at a venue still to be decided to raise a glass to The Lab and share our happy and sad memories."