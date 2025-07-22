In Glasgow’s bustling West End, Great Western Road is bursting with bars, and restaurants - including one of Scotland’s 11 Michelin-starred restaurants.
One of Glasgow’s most famous streets features neighbourhood spots including a converted grocery store, a renovated gothic church and a live music venue inspired by one of Scotland’s cult bands.
Here are the best restaurants and bars to visit on Great Western Road.
1. Bananamoon
Bananamoon promises up great drinks, distinctive design and fantastic music. Try the banana mojito 360 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HT. | National World
2. Hug & Pint
An independent music venue, restaurant and bar, the Hug and Pint aims to offer “the friendliest atmosphere in Scotland”. The restaurant offers up a range of pizza options and sides. You can catch the next big thing here. 171 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9AW. | Hug & Pint
3. Paesano
Top quality ingredients and new specials each week have made Paesano one of the go to spots in Glasgow for pizza over the years. 471 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HL. | Paesano
4. Coopers GWR 2024 Google Maps
Coopers’ impressive chandeliers and high ceilings add a touch of class to the vibrant pub. Now a dog friendly pub, the spot used to be a high-class grocery store bearing the same name. 499 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HN. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
