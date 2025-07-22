Great Western Road: I spent a day on Great Western Road and here are my top food and drink spots

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 20:03 BST

Discover the best food and drink spots on Great Western Road, offering a variety of culinary delights for every taste.

In Glasgow’s bustling West End, Great Western Road is bursting with bars, and restaurants - including one of Scotland’s 11 Michelin-starred restaurants.

One of Glasgow’s most famous streets features neighbourhood spots including a converted grocery store, a renovated gothic church and a live music venue inspired by one of Scotland’s cult bands.

Here are the best restaurants and bars to visit on Great Western Road.

Bananamoon promises up great drinks, distinctive design and fantastic music. Try the banana mojito 360 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HT.

1. Bananamoon

Bananamoon promises up great drinks, distinctive design and fantastic music. Try the banana mojito 360 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HT. | National World

An independent music venue, restaurant and bar, the Hug and Pint aims to offer “the friendliest atmosphere in Scotland”. The restaurant offers up a range of pizza options and sides. You can catch the next big thing here. 171 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9AW.

2. Hug & Pint

An independent music venue, restaurant and bar, the Hug and Pint aims to offer “the friendliest atmosphere in Scotland”. The restaurant offers up a range of pizza options and sides. You can catch the next big thing here. 171 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9AW. | Hug & Pint

Top quality ingredients and new specials each week have made Paesano one of the go to spots in Glasgow for pizza over the years. 471 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HL.

3. Paesano

Top quality ingredients and new specials each week have made Paesano one of the go to spots in Glasgow for pizza over the years. 471 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HL. | Paesano

Coopers’ impressive chandeliers and high ceilings add a touch of class to the vibrant pub. Now a dog friendly pub, the spot used to be a high-class grocery store bearing the same name. 499 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HN.

4. Coopers GWR 2024 Google Maps

Coopers’ impressive chandeliers and high ceilings add a touch of class to the vibrant pub. Now a dog friendly pub, the spot used to be a high-class grocery store bearing the same name. 499 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HN. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowFoodRestaurantsBars
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice