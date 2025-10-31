Here is what is included on Greggs’ Christmas 2025 menu 😍

Greggs’ Christmas range will launch on Thursday November 6

The day has also been dubbed Festive Bake Day

The Christmas range includes; the Festive Bake, Salted Caramel Latte, Christmas Cake Slice and more

Iconic bakery chain Greggs has unveiled its Christmas 2025 menu, which will be arriving in shops from Thursday November 6.

On the day of the launch, Greggs will also be celebrating what has been dubbed Festive Bake Day, which will see the return of the fan-favourite Festive Bake.

Joining the Festive Bake is a full range of Christmas food and drink, including its vegan counterpart the Vegan Lattice (Festive Edition).

Other Christmas items include new and returning seasonal treats such as the Hot Christmas Lunch Baguette, Gingerbread Muffin, Mint Hot Chocolate and much more.

Here is every festive item arriving at Greggs for Christmas 2025, and prices:

Festive Bake - £2.10

Vegan Lattice (Festive Edition) - £2.10

Hot Christmas Lunch Baguette - £3.95

Hot Christmas Flatbread - £3.65

Chicken Tandoori Pizza - £2.50

Gingerbread Latte - £2.75

Iced Gingerbread Latte - £3.10

Salted Caramel Latte - £2.75

Iced Salted Caramel Latte - £3.10

Mint Mocha - £2.80

Mint Hot Chocolate - £2.80

Christmas Cake Slice - £1.45

Gingerbread Muffin - £1.55

Chocolate and Hazelnut Flavour Doughnut - £1.40

Christmas Mini Caramel Shortbread - £2.25

