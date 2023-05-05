Greggs hoping to open Glasgow Queen Street Station store

It would be a welcome addition to the station which already has a number of food and drink options

A planning application has been submitted to Glasgow City Council in a bid for Greggs to open a new store in the city’s Queen Street Station.

If given permission, a new pod would be opened at the North Hannover street entrance to the station just off of George Square.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It would be a welcome addition to the station which had a brand new M&S food store open up at the opposite Dundas Street end in February this year which has already been a big hit with locals.

The RMT union is pressing ahead with strikes (Photo: Getty Images)

Greggs already has two stores near to the station with them having a branch on George Square and one only a stone’s throw away from Queen Street on Buchanan Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement