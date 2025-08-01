Glasgow chef Ajay Kumar adds a sister venue to Swadish, his restaurant in the Merchant City that holds two AA rosettes, demonstrating traditional Indian cooking with a contemporary twist, marrying centuries-old recipes with Scottish ingredients. For his next trick, Grilled by Ajay Kumar opened this week on West Regent Street, inspired by Indian barbecue recipes and cooking over charcoal techniques.

Ajay Kumar was born in Punjab, in the north of India. Shortly after he graduated from a computing degree, inspired by the cooking of his grandmother and father, he decided his future was in the kitchen and enrolled in the Chopra School of Cooking.

After gaining experience in restaurants in India, Malaysia and Singapore, Ajay moved to Scotland in search of something new. Ajay went on to open Swadish in May 2019 alongside his wife Jas, with the ambition of transforming Scotland’s perception of Indian cuisine. Last year, Ajay reach the final of the BBC’s Great British Menu, winning the Scotland heat with his 16-element Indian street food chaat.

Now, Ajay is set to take a step into a different element of Indian cooking. “This one’s from the heart” he says. “After years of fire, flavour, and fierce dreaming, it’s finally time. On Wednesday, 30th July, I open the doors to something truly special - Grilled by Ajay Kumar, located at 142 West Regent Street, Glasgow.

The new restaurant has a relaxed, buzzy atmosphere with booths, tables and seats at the bar. Ajay says the inspiration comes from memories of meals enjoyed cooked over fire in India and what he believes is the power of charcoal to bring an added element to dishes: “At Grilled By Ajay Kumar, we take pride in serving the finest charred, smoked, and barbecued dishes. Each dish is a celebration of flavours and grilling expertise” they say. Ajay explains the concept to me in the video above.

You can visit for some small plates and a cocktail or go for a full Indian barbecue feast. There are curries, biryani, meat options from the grill and a sharing combination. Without a doubt, one of the showstoppers from the menu is the Highland Tandoori Tomahawk, 900-1000g) of dry-aged Scotch beef, tandoori-spiced and slow-cooked to medium, served to feed three. The tomahwak is charcoal-seared, brushed with smoked black garlic ghee and served with roasted tomatoes, mushroom kebabs, charred lemon and fresh chutney. Smoky and dramatic, this dish is available on Sundays only.

Duck leg vindaloo, Portuguese style with pinapple salsa and pickled raisins is my pick from the curries available. See also tawa spicy seabream with garlic and ginger, Kashmiri chilli paste and caramalised lime. From the grill, go for grilled Hariyali chicken thighs, marinated in garlic and coriander butter or amber-grilled salmon with a tandoori marinade and cucumber ribbon salad.

For bar snacks, try cauliflower pakora, crispy batter-fried prawns with tamarind or paneer skewers with a smoked tomato and pepper rub.

Ajay recommends the redefined lamb biryani - lamb shank, layered with smoky, aromatic rice, burnt onion and finished with ghee.

You can find out more about the restaurant here.