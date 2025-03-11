Growing Up in Glasgow: 8 classic Glasgow dinners that every Glaswegian had growing up

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 11:05 BST

These are the classic Glasgow dinners that every Glaswegian had growing up.

Dinners that you are brought up on during your childhood tend to stick with you, and many Glaswegians have similar early experiences.

We’ve put together a list of dinners that Glaswegians would of regularly had growing up that they still might make themselves today.

Everyone will have their say on what ingredients should be used in dishes for the definitive recipe, but these are the dinners that will forever be part of the city’s culture that have been enjoyed by generations of Glaswegians.

Mince and tatties has been a staple of Glasgow food for many years and everyone will of had a plate of it at some point in their life.

1. Mince and tatties

Mince and tatties has been a staple of Glasgow food for many years and everyone will of had a plate of it at some point in their life. | Scottish Scran

If you are looking for a taste of pure joy, pie and beans is always the answer with chips being purely optional.

2. Pie and beans

If you are looking for a taste of pure joy, pie and beans is always the answer with chips being purely optional. | Paul Trainer

It wouldn't be the beginning of the weekend without heading to the chippy for a fish supper.

3. Fish and chips

It wouldn't be the beginning of the weekend without heading to the chippy for a fish supper. | Guido's Coronation Restaurant

A staple at New Year but every Glaswegian will of had steak pie growing up - whether from the butchers or out of a Frey Bentos tin.

4. Steak pie

A staple at New Year but every Glaswegian will of had steak pie growing up - whether from the butchers or out of a Frey Bentos tin. | Gary Walker Butcher

