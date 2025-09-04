Hairy Biker Si King films at Glasgow Central Station for new travel series

TV chef, presenter and avid train enthusiast, Si King, was filming at Glasgow Central Station today for a new series that will see him traverse the UK railway network and its stations.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hairy Biker chef and television presenter Si King was filming at Glasgow Central Station today as evening commuters made their way home. The train enthusiast is presenting a new series, Top of the Stops, which will put the focus on on the UK railway network “to discover the beauty of these varied travel hubs for More4”.

The new show, filming under the working title Top of the Stops, is produced by Wales-based Yeti Television, will see Si explore examples of railway engineering and architecture as he disembarks at some of the country’s most eclectic train stations in this new four-part series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The synopsis for the series explains: “Alongside two experts, transport historian Siddy Holloway and architect Damion Burrows, Si will learn why these utilitarian buildings are so special as each episode tells a story of British history, industry and community. The series will follow Si as he discovers the structural feats that everyday commuters might miss. From city to coast, where the waves crash just metres away, the TV star will find out surprising and revelatory facts as he calls into each station.

“In his first series for Channel 4, Si will meet the people that keep these vital structures ticking and operating at their best. From the people who keep the trains and stations running to those who work to serve their passengers.”

Paul Trainer

Clemency Green, Senior Commissioning Editor, Channel 4 said: “As the rail network turns 200 years old, this series will spotlight the best of our country’s engineering history in a different way. We’re honoured Si will be presenting his first series for More4, and Yeti will no doubt deliver a captivating series that viewers will love to escape into.”

Anna Davies, Executive Producer, Yeti Television added: “There’s something uniquely British about our love of railways – but usually it’s the trains, not the stations, that get the limelight. There are so many amazing stories to be uncovered in stations big and small, with unique characters who run them and incredible history, and Si is the perfect person to be taking us on that journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series marks Si King’s return to television following the death of his co-star and best friend Dave Myers - as the Hairy Bikers they presented over 30 television series and specials together.

The series will be available to watch on More4, or stream on Channel 4 later this year.