Hamilton curry restaurant: Britain's largest take-away kitchen and restaurant sold

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award-winning curry restaurant Mushtaqs in Hamilton has been listed sold by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co. Situated on Almada Street, the busy restaurant has catered to many of the estimated 50,000 residents in the immediate area since 2009. The venue features a detached kitchen which is the largest take-away kitchen in Britain, and won the title of ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ at the 2018 Asian Curry Awards.

The previous owner, Amjal Mushtaq, sold the business to focus on other business ventures. Amjal comments on the sale, “I was delighted that Mushtaqs sold within a matter of days of being on the market. This is a good indicator of both the strength of the brand and the huge potential opportunities the kitchen has to offer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Spence, Associate Director of Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, adds, “I am delighted to have been involved in the sale of Mushtaqs in Hamilton, with the full process taking around 12 weeks from start to finish.