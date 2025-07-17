Metropolitan Pub Company, who bought the restaurant alongside Stravaigin an Ubiquitous Chip, have confirmed the sale to GlasgowWorld.

Hanoi Bike Shop, Glasgow’s first Vietnamese canteen restaurant when it was opened on Rutven Lane, has been sold to Scotsman Group, the hospitality group owned by Glasgow businessman Stefan King.

In response to an enquiry from GlasgowWorld, a spokesperson for Metropolitan Pub Company confirmed the sale. They told me: “We have made the decision to sell the Hanoi Bike Shop, which will transfer from our ownership to the Scotsman Group at the end of August. Making the decision to sell a property is never an easy one, however following a recent review we have found the Hanoi no longer fits with our future portfolio. We want to thank the Hanoi’s customers for their support over the years.”

Metropolitan Pub Company undertook a revamp of Stravaigin, investing in the interiors, and are currently undertaken a major renovation of Ubiquitous Chip, their flagship restaurant on Ashton Lane and one of Glasgow’s most famous hospitality venues.

Metropolitan Pub Group say staff at Hanoi Bike Shop will have the opportunity to remain within Metropolitan’s portfolio in Glasgow.

When Hanoi Bike Shop in Glasgow opened in late 2012, it was the first Vietnamese canteen in Glasgow, establishing its reputation on big bowls of pho and other spicy Southeast Asian dishes. The tables outside were in demand in summer.

Wanderlust travel magazine included the West End hangout in their list of the world’s coolest restaurants in 2019, saying: “One thing hits every visitor to Hanoi Bike Shop with the force of a full-on Scottish gale.

“Not the fact that this Glasgow institution is festooned with bicycle parts. Not the sense of relief at finding this Vietnamese restaurant at the end of a dark side street off Byres Road. Not the eclectic mix of street food, pho and their own home-made organic tofu. It’s the smell of fish sauce so strong that it causes your eyes to water your knees to go weak.

“After a moment of acclimatisation, while tastebuds relocate south of the DMZ, has occurred, Hanoi Bike Shop weaves its magic with a menu rich in authentic flavours and rare treats.”

Scotsman Group were approached for comment this morning.