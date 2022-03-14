Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow is inviting Glaswegians to celebrate St Patrick’s Day this week.

On Thursday, Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow welcomes guests to eat, drink, and be Irish with various festive and fun offerings, including a new St Patrick’s Day speciality cocktail.

St Patrick’s Day fun

Start the shenanigans with Hard Rock Cafe’s new Irish Mule cocktail, made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, house-made mint syrup, zesty lime juice, topped with Fever-Tree ginger beer for £9.60.

Guests can upgrade their purchase and take home the Moscow mule souvenir cup for only £12.80.

The Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow on Buchanan Street.

To get guests in mood to for the St Paddy’s Day celebrations, Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow will be playing an expertly curated, themed playlist featuring songs from legendary Irish musicians, including U2, The Cranberries, Sinéad O'Connor, and Van Morrison.

Guests are also in for a treat as they’ll be able to listen to a live acoustic set from 6:30pm – 9.30pm on Thursday.

‘Celebrate the holiday’

“St Patrick’s Day is the luckiest day of the year, and we want guests to feel as lucky as we do to have them celebrate the holiday with us,” says David Pellow, SVP cafe operations.