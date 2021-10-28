Spooky season is almost here, so why not settle in for a drink in one of Glasgow’s haunted pubs?

Famed for not only the spirits on their gantries, these are some the spookiest and most intriguing examples of Glasgow’s haunted pubs and bars.

The Scotia Bar

(112 Stockwell St, Glasgow G1 4LW)

One of Glasgow’s oldest pubs, the Scotia Bar is situated on one of the city’s first ever streets. First opened in 1792, it’s no surprise there are many souls said to haunt The Scotia, including a manager who hanged himself in the cellar, a former prostitute, a landlady and an ex-bar maid in green, who has aptly been named the Green lady.

It wouldn’t be a classic haunting without the ghost of a young boy - said to be aged about nine or ten. The young spectre, said to be the son of a former owner, apparently likes to spend his time at the bar.

The Saracen Head

(209 Gallowgate, Glasgow G1 5DX)

One of Glasgow's oldest pubs, the 'Sarry Heid' was home to the skull of the last witch to be executed in Scotland and was said to have several ghosts -including the spirit of one of its former owners.

The Arches

(253 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8DL)

The former nightclub is now home to a street food hall and brewery bar, but it is also home to a ghost of a 'young girl in antiquated clothing', who was spotted by actors who had performed there.

Witnesses, which included actors from the Alien Wars event of 2009, say she has been spotted floating between corridors and many of the cast from the aforementioned event were said to have been scared to walk alone in the venue.

Further afield

The Drover’s Inn

(Inverarnan, North Loch Lomond G83 7DX)

The Drovers Inn on the northern road past Loch Lomond, remains almost exactly as it did when it was a popular stop-off for weary farmers leading their cattle on the way to market.

Those who have spent the night have reported various paranormal going on including young girls in pink dresses appearing on the stairs and being photographed while asleep.