Union Street is set to welcome a new restaurant in 2022

A “healthy” fast food chain are set to open their first Glasgow City Centre restaurant later this year.

Choppaluna, a “fast, fresh, food-to-go and dine-in brand”, is the latest concept from the Hero Brands group, which also includes German Doner Kebab and Island Poké.

The restaurant will be situated on Union street’s iconic corner close to Glasgow Central Station where Via Italia was previously based.

The restaurant serves up fresh, “guilt-free” salads with customers choosing from 60 fresh toppings.

Choppaluna’s breakfast menu features scrambled egg bowls, high-energy, low carb rolls and smoothies as well as locally roasted specialty coffee.

Co-founder Nikras Agha, who conceived the idea for Choppaluna with his Co-Founder Bijan Azadfard, said: “We are excited to be launching a new restaurant in Glasgow, bringing our super-delicious, healthy dining experience of guilt-free indulgence to Scotland.”

“Choppaluna will truly revolutionise the healthy eating space in the city, bringing people indulgent healthy options that fit with a fast-paced on-the-go lifestyle.

“It is particularly pleasing to forge ahead with plans to open a new restaurant in Glasgow so quickly after the launch of our first restaurant in London Bloomsbury in October 2020, and in my hometown of Berlin last year, it’s a huge achievement for our team.

“The opportunity is truly resonating with our franchise network within the Hero Brands group and we will work with them to explore opportunities for further growth throughout the UK,” he added.

Responding to change in customer behaviour

Athif Sarwar, Hero Brands CEO, said: “Hero Brands is responding to emerging consumer trends and focused on growing the brands of the future.

“Eating-out is changing and younger consumers are demanding a shorter dwell time, great-tasting healthier food and an aspirational experience that is shareable on their social channels.

“Choppaluna responds to this trend and we worked very closely with Nikras and Bijan to develop the brand and a proposition that truly disrupts the healthy eating space.