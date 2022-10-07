Register
Heavenly Desserts set for Glasgow city centre, after plans approved

A luxury dessert restaurant could soon be in Glasgow city centre.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 7th October 2022, 9:55 am

Glasgow City Council planning officers have approved plans for Heavenly Desserts to change the signage at 257 Sauchiehall Street, in place of Bo Concept.

The ‘luxury desserts restaurant’, which first opened in 2008, has stores across the UK, but just two in Scotland - one in Edinburgh and another at Silverburn shopping centre.

Heavenly Desserts is coming to Glasgow.

The restaurant, which offers take out options, serves everything from waffles, cakes and tarts, to custards, ice creams and milkshakes.

You can find out more about Heavenly Desserts on its website.

