Hebridean coffee company to open first Glasgow cafe this week

A Hebrides-based coffee company is opening its first Glasgow cafe on Friday.

Hinba Coffee Roasters will open its second cafe - the first being in Oban - at 86 Dumbarton Road on Friday.

As well as running the two shops, the business also runs an online shop, selling speciality coffee from around the world, and wholesale packages.

Hinba Coffee Roasters selects and roasts single origin speciality coffee in the ‘pure Hebridean air’.

The website explains: “Free from all pollutants, our coffee is expertly selected and roasted on the Isle of Seil.

“With Hebridean values at our core, we care deeply about the environment, the people we work with and the farms we source our coffee from.”

The coffee company posted on social media: “We couldn’t be more excited, hope to see you there!”