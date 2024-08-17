Here are 7 local Glasgow coffee shops that are neighbourhood favourites

Glasgow has been powered by coffee and cake through the hard times and the good over recent years. Here are seven independent places to visit that this weekend only exist in our local neighbourhoods.
1. Cafe Strange Brew
A compact, cool and dog-friendly cafe in Shawlands. Go for Glasgow’s best brunch with quirky, colourful creations like a pancake stack with cinnamon spiked plums, blackberries, white chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, hazelnut and oat brown butter crumble or a baked eggs skillet with confit duck, roast butternut squash, molten blue cheese and parsley. Order espresso, macchiato, Americano, cortado or latte. 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, G41 3XA. | Cafe Strange Brew
2. Papercup
They started out here introducing their specialty coffee and attracting the brunch bunch in 2012. Since then they have built a reputation for a top espressos and meals featuring organic meats and fresh farm eggs. In normal times, expect “positive vibes and uplifting tunes”. The kind of relaxed, friendly neighbourhood café that you would like at the end of your street. Order the muffuletta: a New Orleans pressed focaccia with cold and cured meats, peppers, olives and cheese. 603 Great Western Road, G12 8HX. | Papercup
3. Outlier
A community-focused cafe and bakery on London Road is the start of an ambitious project to create a contemporary art space between the Calton and Trongate. The building was previously a textile studio. Try an espresso by the Good Coffee Cartel - alongside popular sandwiches like their chicken Parmo with bacon, Béchamel, Loch Arthur cheddar, Parmesan, spring onion, chives, spicy tomato sauce on house ciabatta. From the bakery, ask for a rhubarb galette or cardamon bun. Find them at 38 London Rd G1 5NB. | Outlier
4. Andina
Maria Varela moved from Colombia to Glasgow in 2017 and started working with Fair Trade suppliers to bring quality coffee beans from artisan farms in her home country to a wee coffee bar on Duke Street. They expanded to a cafe at 1274 Argyle Street in Finnieston where you can try a fusion breakfast of black beans, cheese arepa, bacon, black pudding, plantain. egg and home made Colombian chorizo with your coffee. | Andina
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.