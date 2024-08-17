Here are 7 local Glasgow coffee shops that are neighbourhood favourites

2 . Papercup

They started out here introducing their specialty coffee and attracting the brunch bunch in 2012. Since then they have built a reputation for a top espressos and meals featuring organic meats and fresh farm eggs. In normal times, expect “positive vibes and uplifting tunes”. The kind of relaxed, friendly neighbourhood café that you would like at the end of your street. Order the muffuletta: a New Orleans pressed focaccia with cold and cured meats, peppers, olives and cheese. 603 Great Western Road, G12 8HX. | Papercup