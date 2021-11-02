Here’s what you can do with your leftover Pumpkins

Most of your pumpkins will still be sitting in your house waiting to go mouldy, why not make use of them with some fun autumnal recipes?

Why not try this delicious pumpkin hummus recipe? Photo credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Did you know that every year over a quarter of pumpkins in the UK end up in the bin? This amounts to a whopping 18,000 tonnes of food waste alone, every year.

Sustainability and reduction in our waste has been a huge talking point at COP26, if you’re keen to reduce your waste, you’ll definitely enjoy this list of recipes for your unused pumpkins we’ve rounded up.

You’ll be helping the environment and trying brand new recipes - you might even find a new household staple.

A lot of these recipes will ask for Pumpkin puree, which is so simple to make from all your left over pumpkin. You simply chop and peel your pumpkin and roast, boil or steam them. Wait for them to cool and pop them in the blender until they are smooth.

1. Pumpkin Soup - the perfect option for the darker and colder nights coming in.

1 medium pumpkin or large squash (about 1½kg) 1 tbsp rapeseed oil ½ tsp ground allspice 1 large onion , finely chopped 1 tbsp chopped ginger 2 garlic cloves , crushed 1-1.2 litres vegan stock 1 tbsp vegan white miso 3 tbsp soya cream or coconut yogurt

2. Pumpkin spice sugar syrup - This is a great one to keep in the fridge over the winter months, give any of your favourite cocktails an easy autumnal twist and impress your guests!

200g golden caster sugar 50g light brown soft sugar 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tsp ground cinnamon ¼ tsp ground cloves 2 tsp ground ginger grating of nutmeg 2 tbsp homemade pumpkin purée

3. Pumpkin Muffins

225g plain flour 2 tsp baking powder 1 tbsp ground cinnamon (or 2 tsp pumpkin spice) 100g caster sugar 50g soft light brown sugar 200g pumpkin purée 2 large eggs 125g slightly salted butter, melted

4. Creamy Pumpkin Pasta - This easy classic might become a new household dinnertime favourite.

2 tbsp olive oil 1 onion, finely chopped 2 garlic cloves, crushed 500g pumpkin, peeled and cut into roughly 3cm cubes 50-100ml whole milk 2 tbsp tomato purée 2 tbsp mascarpone 350g short pasta (rigatoni or penne work well)

5. Pumpkin Risotto - make this staple warming meal even more hearty with a tasty twist.

1 small pumpkin (400g) -after peeling and scraping out the seeds. 1 tbsp olive oil, plus a drizzle for the pumpkin 2 garlic cloves 8 spring onions 25g butter 200g risotto rice 2 tsp ground cumin 1l hot vegetable stock, plus extra splash if needed 50g grated parmesan (or vegetarian alternative)

6. Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini - ‘tis the season for espresso martinis, why not impress your guests with this spicy twist?

40ml vodka 15ml Kahlúa 10ml pumpkin spice syrup (see method below) 25ml espresso or strong brewed coffee pared strip orange zest

7. Pumpkin Spice and Apple Chutney - give your christmas hampers an autumnal twist with this festive chutney.

1.2kg pumpkin (cut up) 3tbsp Maldon sea salt75g raisins 2 medium onions600g of apples 75g chopped glacé ginger 4 crushed garlic cloves 4 red chillies 1 tbsp coriander seeds 1 tbsp mustard seeds 3cm piece root ginger 1x 500ml bottle cider vinegar 400g caster sugar

8. Pumpkin Cornbread (with Jalapeno whipped butter) - This autumnal recipe is the perfect bake for savoury lovers everywhere.

50g salted butter, melted, plus extra for the pan 300g fine semolina or polenta 150g plain flour 1 tbsp baking powder 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda 2 large eggs 425g pumpkin purée 250ml buttermilk or natural yogurt 2 red chillies, seeds removed and finely chopped

9. Pumpkin Cheesecake - an autumnal twist on a year round favourite dessert. Use your favourite classic base recipe and the following ingredients for your filling:

800g full-fat soft cheese 425g can pumpkin purée 200g light brown soft sugar 50g plain flour 5 large eggs, plus 1 large yolk

10. Pumpkin hummus - Jazz up your go to hummus recipe with some roast pumpkin puree.