Ho Lee Fook: I found the best street food in Glasgow at The Barras

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 13:31 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 13:59 BST

A taste of Hong Kong on Gallowgate, the street food menu is the best in the city.

Lee and Johnny Chung grew up in hospitality as “takeaway kids”, both helping parents in restaurants before opening their own fish and chip shop in Airdrie. They wanted to make a change, cook food connected to their heritage and spend more time with their young family.

Last summer the husband and wife team renovated a nondescript corner space beside a pub on The Gallowgate, a former newsagent hatch, to open Ho Lee Fook - “it means good, wealth, and luck. And it also means what you think it means” - creating a street food sensation.

Lee Chung explains the background to the menu: "Our mums and dads are both from Hong Kong so some of the disheas are from there. We've travelled around Southeast Asia so there are Korean, Japanese, Taiwanese influences."

Whenever we see king prawns on the menu, fried in a light, crispy batter, that's what we order.

We are also fans of Taiwanese handcut noodles dressed in chilli garlic oil.

The most popular dish on the menu is the pork tonkatsu sando: "That's the one that you probably see on TikTok. It takes three days to make, so it's a labour of love."

