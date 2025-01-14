Lunar New Year Fair and Asian street food market at Ibrox's Edmiston House

A group of traders will host a market and Lunar New Year Fair at Edmiston House on 25 and 26 January. There will be food stalls serving the best of Asian cuisine, handcrafted goods to buy, festive decorations and live performances. Each day will feature music and cultural showcases.
Date: January 25th & 26th, 2025
Venue: Edmiston House, 100 Edmiston Dr, Glasgow G51 2YX
1. Lunar New Year Fair
Alongside food stalls, there will be family friendly activities for kids and adults, including games. | Lunar New Year Fair
2. Lunar New Year Fair
Admission is free to the event at Edmiston House, beside Ibrox Stadium. Organisers say: "Bring your friends and family to immerse yourself in the rich traditions of the Lunar New Year. Whether you’re here for the food, the culture, or the community, there’s something for everyone." | Lunar New Year Fair
3. Lunar New Year Fair
Organisers say: "Our Asian Lunar New Year Fair is the first to ever happen in Scotland! The Lunar New Year Fair, also known as the flower market, celebrates the ancient calendar new year before the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong. Many Hong Kong people have migrated to Scotland and we hope to contribute to the diversity of culture in Glasgow and Scotland." | Lunar New Year Fair
4. Lunar New Year Fair
Up to 40 traders with different authentic traditional Asian hot foods, craft and games stalls will be held on 25th - 26th January 2025, Saturday and Sunday in Edmiston House. | Lunar New Year Fair
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.