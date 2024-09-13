Hotels of Glasgow: Everything I learned about House of Gods Glasgow in 6 pictures

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 13th Sep 2024, 11:33 BST

The House of Gods Glasgow invited Glasgow World along to check out their luxury boutique in the heart of the Merchant City.

The House of Gods on Glassford Street has been a hit with couples looking to get away for a romantic weekend since opening in April this year.

The hotel originally opened on the Cowgate in Edinburgh but has now, after a three year renovation, opened a second location in Glasgow.

They invited me along to sample their “Treat Me Like I’m Famous” package and here’s everything I learned during my time there.

The lobby and railway carriage inspired cocktail lounge set the tone immediately with its subtle mood lighting and ornate decoration. If you feel like disappearing into surroundings inspired by the Orient Express and the Palace of Versailles, then this is the hotel for you.

1. First impressions...

The lobby and railway carriage inspired cocktail lounge set the tone immediately with its subtle mood lighting and ornate decoration. If you feel like disappearing into surroundings inspired by the Orient Express and the Palace of Versailles, then this is the hotel for you. | Supplied

The room itself is a stunning effort in lavishness - with its wood panelled walls, gilded decorations, herringbone floors and animal print.

2. The Suite Life...

The room itself is a stunning effort in lavishness - with its wood panelled walls, gilded decorations, herringbone floors and animal print. | National World

With a bottle of House of Gods Prosecco by Tenute Santome already chilling and luxury chocolates sitting on a four poster bed that is adorned with rose petals and balloons - it’s easy to see how someone might get used to this level of the attention.

3. Chilled vibes...

With a bottle of House of Gods Prosecco by Tenute Santome already chilling and luxury chocolates sitting on a four poster bed that is adorned with rose petals and balloons - it’s easy to see how someone might get used to this level of the attention. | National World

There’s a huge roll top bath in the room. For someone who has recently moved and is in the process of ripping a bathroom out this was more than a welcome luxury.

4. A welcome luxury...

There’s a huge roll top bath in the room. For someone who has recently moved and is in the process of ripping a bathroom out this was more than a welcome luxury. | National World

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HotelGlasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice