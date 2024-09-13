Hotels of Glasgow: Everything I learned about House of Gods Glasgow in 6 pictures

The House of Gods on Glassford Street has been a hit with couples looking to get away for a romantic weekend since opening in April this year.
The hotel originally opened on the Cowgate in Edinburgh but has now, after a three year renovation, opened a second location in Glasgow.
They invited me along to sample their “Treat Me Like I’m Famous” package and here’s everything I learned during my time there.
1. First impressions...
The lobby and railway carriage inspired cocktail lounge set the tone immediately with its subtle mood lighting and ornate decoration. If you feel like disappearing into surroundings inspired by the Orient Express and the Palace of Versailles, then this is the hotel for you. | Supplied
2. The Suite Life...
The room itself is a stunning effort in lavishness - with its wood panelled walls, gilded decorations, herringbone floors and animal print. | National World
3. Chilled vibes...
With a bottle of House of Gods Prosecco by Tenute Santome already chilling and luxury chocolates sitting on a four poster bed that is adorned with rose petals and balloons - it’s easy to see how someone might get used to this level of the attention. | National World
4. A welcome luxury...
There’s a huge roll top bath in the room. For someone who has recently moved and is in the process of ripping a bathroom out this was more than a welcome luxury. | National World
