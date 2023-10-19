House of Gods Glasgow: Guest list opens for new city centre hotel

Following the announcement of the Merchant City location for the new Glaswegian House of Gods, the hotel is encouraging potential guests to ‘get on their list’ ahead of rooms becoming available to book on Friday October 20th.

Those who have signed up to the official Guest List will be invited to book an exclusive offer for stays taking place from January 12th through to March 31st.

At no extra charge, they will be able to enjoy a reimagining of the hotel’s ‘Treat me Like I’m Famous’ experience worth £139 during their stay. The package includes luxury chocolates, rose petals, and balloons upon arrival, a bottle of perfectly chilled Veuve Clicquot Champagne waiting in their room and their evening will be rounded off with an indulgent midnight feast delivered to their room by a personal butler.

The next morning, they can look forward to an exquisite breakfast with mimosas for two in the spectacular Garden of Eden rooftop restaurant. With 28 luxury guestrooms, a chic basement cocktail bar and glamorous rooftop terrace, demand is expected to be high as they release the first room bookings with an introductory offer. The Guest List only experience is available for bookings made between October 20th and November 3rd.